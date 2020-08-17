New Hama Bachama Enters Administrative Palace in Numan

The New Hama Bachama His Royal Majesty Dr Daniel Shaga Ismaila (OON) Kpawo Nomwe, Gilongo Diya has finally entered the administrative palace in Numan after a successful completion of all the traditional rites of installation which qualified him to be the Paramount Ruler of the Bachama Kingdom .

Homotokai of Bachama Kingdom , Chief Pithon P. Power led the Royal Procession of the Hama Bachama from Lamurde enroute Imburu to Numan Palace today . There was short Traditional Rites at Imburu from where the people accompanied the New King with a display of rich cultural rendition.