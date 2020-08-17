Presidency not involved with Na’abba’s visit to security agency

The Presidency distances itself from the allegations that it has anything to do with the invitation extended to Ghali Na’Abba by the Department of State Service on account of his alleged comments at President Buhari.

Preliminary feedback received by the Presidency seems to indicate that the invitation of Umar Ghali Na’Abba, was in no way connected to his utterances regarding the State of Affairs of the Country. Mr. President realizes the value of having an active opposition party having emerged through that process as well.

Mr. President has consistently made it his wish to deliver an electoral process that is free and fair that ensures that the electorate is given a free hand for their votes to count. Anything short of such a process would be counter-productive.