Ize-Iyamu promises to revamp Edo industrial sector if elected governor

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo Sept. 19 governorship election has promised to revamp the industrial sector of the state if elected governor.

Mr John Mayaki, Chairman, Edo APC Media Campaign Council, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Benin.

According to him, Ize-Iyamu gave the assurance while addressing members of the Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA).

The APC candidate pledged to address the lapses and neglect in the state industrial sector, saying that the sector had huge potential to create employment and development.

Ize-Iyamu promised functional infrastructure, support for women operating local and small scale businesses if elected governor of the state.

He assured that he would partner the BENCCIMA in the execution of his SIMPLE agenda if elected governor.

He also presented copies of his SIMPLE agenda to the chamber.

President of BENCCIMA, Mrs Helen Atekha-Odemwingie, said the industrial sector in the state urgently required a lifeline to bounce back to being productive.

Atekha-Odemwingie said the SIMPLE agenda of the APC candidate proffered a workable solution to reposition the state, adding that the APC candidate understood the challenges facing the state. (NAN)