COVID-19: NCDC launches digital platform for speedy delivery of test results

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has launched a digital platform to ensure speedy delivery of COVID-19 results in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mrs Elsie Ilori, Head of Department, Surveillance and Epidemiology Department, NCDC, said this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Ilori said that the platform, called Surveillance Outbreak Response Management Analysis System (SORMAS), would be used to communicate directly to individuals through SMS alert.

She noted that individuals would also get a code, to enable them to print their results if they wished to, while the authenticity of the result could be checked using a bar code.

The director, however, noted that only negative results would be communicated through the platform for now, while positive results would be communicated through the health professionals.

She said that the result was only be valid for 14 days from the day of sample collection.(NAN)