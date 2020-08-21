AbdulRazaq felicitates with Kwara Muslims on new Hijrah Year 1442

(NAN) Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has felicitated with Muslims in the state on the new Islamic (calendar) year 1442 AH.

AbdulRazaq, in a congratulatory message issued on Friday in Ilorin by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, prayed God Almighty to let the year bring ease and an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) had declared Friday, Aug. 21, the first day of Muharram 1442 AH.

It is in commemoration of the official migration of Prophet Muhammad and the nascent Muslim community from Makkah to Madinah.

“The Governor felicitates with the entire Muslim ummah on the dawn of another Hijrah Year.

“The Hijrah calls for thanksgiving and sober reflection. The Hijrah represents and teaches many things to the world: a certainty that ease always comes after every hardship.

Hijrah also represents a need for patience in time of hardship and a religious obligation for every believer to always strive to be a better version of themselves.

“As we commemorate another Hijrah Year amid a pandemic, it is important for everyone to bear in mind that this hardship would not last forever.

“Humanity will win. However, everybody is urged to be patient and cooperate with the governments on various measures put in place to flatten the curve of transmission.

“The Governor prays Allah to bring ease to our world, heal those who are down with the virus, and comfort every family that has lost their loved ones to the disease,” Ajakaye stated. (NAN)