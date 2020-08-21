Islamic New Year: Zamfara declares Friday work free

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved Friday as public holiday for all categories of workers in the state in commemoration of the Islamic New Calendar Year 1442.

This was contained in a statement signed by Jamilu Iliyasu, the Press Secretary to the governor and made available to journalists in Gusau on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Saad had announced Friday as the first day of Muharram, which is the first month in the Islamic calendar, 1442 after Hijrah (AH).

According to the governor’s spokesman, “all federal and state ministries, Departments, agencies and financial institutions including Banks are to observe the holiday.

“The governor enjoined Muslim faithful in the state to use the new Islamic year to pray fervently to Almighty Allah for the sustenance of peace, tranquility and economic prosperity of the state and the nation at large,” he said.

Matawalle who congratulated the Muslim Ummah for witnessing another new Islamic year, assured them of his administration’s commitment to restoring peace in all parts of the state. (NAN)