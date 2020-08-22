Maternal Mortality: Lawmaker donates drugs to 200 pregnant women in Kebbi

(NAN) No fewer than 200 pregnant women in Kebbi, on Wednesday, benefitted from a free Caesarean Section-aided drugs donated by Dr Tanko Yusuf-Sunnunu, a member of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly.

Yusuf-Sunnunu represents Yauri, Ngaski and Shanga federal constituency in Kebbi, at the National Assembly.

The federal lawmaker made the donation to three general hospitals in three local government areas of Yauri, Ngaski and Shanga.

During the presentation of the drugs at Yauri General Hospital, the lawmaker said the donation was meant to save lives of pregnant women, especially those who had to undergo Caesarean Section (CS).

Represented by his Senior Legislative Aide, Umar Abdullah-Ngaski, the lawmaker said “the donation is to save lives of pregnant women, especially those who cannot deliver their babies on their own.

“These women must undergo surgery before delivery, and as such, all necessary arrangements will be made for successful operation if the need arises.”

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Health Services, said three general hospitals within his constituency would benefit from the gesture, and promised to sustain the supply of drugs until the end of his tenure.

Yusuf-Sunnunu said he had also recently sponsored eye tests medical outreach for thousands of patients within his constituency.

According to him, 15 students are enjoying scholarships studying in different science courses in private health institutions to complement the state government’s efforts.

The Chairman of Yauri Local Government, Alhaji Bala Mohammed-Yauri, thanked the

lawmaker for the gesture and sued for its sustenance.

He advised health personnel in whose care the drugs had been entrusted, to make judicious use of the items to save lives. (NAN)