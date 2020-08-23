NAF begin 6 days medical outreach, distribute relief materials in Southern Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Sunday began a six-day medical outreach and distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the two local government areas affected by the crisis in Southern Kaduna.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, in his massage, said that NAF would do everything within its power to bring succour to the people.

He added that the intervention was “to calm the restiveness in this environment whilst ensuring security and safety of human lives as well as bringing relief so that the people can continue to engage in their daily businesses.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that the Chief of the Air Staff was represented by Air Commodore Gideon Bako, Chief of Medical Services NAF Headquarters.

“We are going to have six days of medical outreach. However three days will be for the Mercy IDP Camp in Zonkwa and then another three days will be carried out in Mariri in Kauru LGA,” he said.

Abubakar said the reason for the outreach was not far fetched as the entire nation and international community was aware of the humanitarian situation in Southern Kaduna.

He added that the outreach programme would attend to about 3,400 displaced persons in each of the two camps.

“This is why we felt that, in the NAF’s usual show of concern about the plights of people, we need to conduct this medical outreach and distribute the much needed relief materials,” he added.

The Air Chief appealed for their cooperation in ensuring that the medical outreach successfully touched their lives.

“The NAF is very passionate when it comes to humanitarian activities and has been so concerned about medical outreaches in other parts of the country.”

Earlier, the Chairman of Zangon Kataf LGA, Dr Alias Manza, thanked the NAF for the intervention.

The Chairman, represented by his Deputy, Mr Tonak Yakubu, said the local council appreciated the act of kindness and concern shown to the IDPs by the NAF.

“We as a local government, we are ready to partner with you to ensure success of this outreach and we also hope that your men will be free to feel at home.”

Also, the Coordinator, Mercy IDPs camp, Rev. Gambo Waziri, commended the NAF and urged wealthy individuals to come to the aid of the IDPs.

NAN report that representatives of Agwan Atyap and Agwan Bajju, the traditional rulers in the area, commended the NAF for bringing soccur to their communities.

NAN reports that the IDPs were offered general medical services, eye treatment, reading glasses, Dental services, Deworming of children under-5 and distribution of insecticidal treated mosquito nets.

The NAF also distributed noodles, blankets, cartons of soap, bags of garri and detergent, among others.(NAN)