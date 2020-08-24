NiMet predicts thunderstorms, cloudiness Monday to Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted thundery, cloudy weather activities from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet`’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted pockets of thunderstorms over the north on Monday to affect parts of Sokoto, Yelwa, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Maiduguri in the morning.

According to it, cloudy skies are expected to prevail over the north-western region.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over the north-eastern region to affect parts of Maiduguri, Bauchi, Gombe and Adamawa in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The central cities are expected to be cloudy in the morning with prospects of isolated rain showers over Abuja, Kwara, Niger and Makurdi axis.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over the high grounds of the central cities especially parts of Abuja, Jos and Makurdi,” it said.

It further predicted cloudy morning over the inland and coastal cities of the south-west with prospects of rains over the south-eastern region, especially places like Port Harcourt, Cross River and Eket.

The agency forecast rain showers over most parts of the south during the afternoon and evening periods.

NiMet envisaged prospects of thunderstorms over the north-western region on Tuesday with cloudy skies over the north-eastern region in the morning.

According to it, the central cities have prospects of rains to affect parts of Abuja, Jos and Makurdi in the morning.

“ During the afternoon and evening period, cloudy skies are expected with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Kwara and Minna.

“ Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the inland and coast of the South-Western states with chances of rains over the inland and coast of the South-Eastern cities in the morning.

“ In the afternoon and evening hours, rain showers are anticipated across the region,” it said.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies over the North-Western region on Wednesday with prospects of thunderstorms over the North-Eastern region in the morning.

According to the agency, thunderstorms are anticipated across the region later in the day.

“The central cities are expected to be cloudy with prospects of rains over Minna, Abuja, Jos and Makurdi in the morning. Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over most places.

“Cloudy morning is anticipated over the inland of the south with prospects of rains over the coast of the south.

“During the afternoon and evening hours, rain showers are anticipated across the region, “ it said. (NAN)