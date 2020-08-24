Osun Speaker advises journalists on fake, inciting news

Mr Timothy Owoeye, Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, on Monday advised journalists in the state against fake news and reports that could incite the populace.

Owoeye gave the advice in Osogbo while hosting executive members of the state Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel and the state Online Media Practitioners to mark his 48th birthday.

He explained that the media/journalists were very important in government, saying that information disseminated by them could make or mar any government or system.

“The problem we have with journalists and newsmen is news that are inciting.

“I will urge you journalists to desist from fake news, especially in Osun.

“The online news information is even more difficult because people get their information on the social media these days.

“I am hereby urging you to let your information and news be correct,” he said.

Owoeye, however, promised to continue working with the journalists, describing them as important tools in government and a democratic system.

“Information is very important to government and the media is the channel and medium through which the people can know what the government is doing.

“We don’t joke with journalists. The information they dish out can make or mar any government.

“I have been supportive of journalists in the state and will continue to give support to them.” he said

Earlier, Mr Tunji Omofoye, Chairman, Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, appealed to the speaker to continue to give more support to media practitioners in the state.

Omofoye also celebrated with the speaker for adding another year, praying that God would give him good health to pilot the ship of the state assembly successfully. (NAN)