Minister reiterates commitment to reposition FCT administration

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has reiterated the commitment to reposition the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for efficient and effective service delivery.

Aliyu stated this at a one-day seminar on National Strategy on Public Service Reforms for personnel in the directorate cadre in the FCTA, held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Strategy, Prof. Muhammad Usman, the minister said that the FCTA had created a Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RCSI) Department to lead the reform internally.

She explained that the creation of the reform department also underscored a clear intent to continue to pilot the reform initiatives of the Federal Government.

“Such as institutionalizing the ease of doing business policy, and pushing hard to achieve the key program objectives of economic diversification, private sector-led job creation, and aggressive poverty alleviation, ” Aliyu said.

The minister said that since the creation of the FCTA in 2004, following the scrapping of the MFCT via Dissolution Order No 1 of 2004, the administration had carried out many reforms which gave birth to the establishment of new Mandate Secretariats, Departments and Agencies.

Aliyu affirmed that such reforms had assisted in no small way to reduce duplications, promote transparency and provide key services to the residents of the territory.

The minister, therefore, called on the leadership of Civil Service represented by the directorate cadres to translate the vision into effective and efficient service delivery.

“The creation of the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RCSI) Department in the Federal Capital Territory Administration, is not only in tandem with the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

” But, it is also part of the internal efforts to reposition the Administration for efficient and effective service delivery.

” I am as convinced as you all are, that society is indeed dynamic and we shall be required to do new things in new ways in our search for genuine solutions to the problems we seek to confront,” she stated.”

Aliyu used the occasion to commend the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, for finding a woman worthy of appointment as the pioneer Acting Director to drive the reforms in the FCT Administration.

Earlier, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, the pioneering Acting Director of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department, explained that the department was established to serve the people, especially in areas where its services were not being carried out as it should be.

She, however, acknowledged that the department might not have all the knowledge to perform, but said that with constant interface with stakeholders and other departments and agencies it would improve service delivery of the administration.

Ahmadu expressed confidence that all gaps within the administration would be filled, noting that many departments in the past had been working independently of other relevant departments, hence some identified gaps. (NAN)