Supreme Court reserves judgement in the appeal against Kogi governor

The Supreme Court has adjourned judgment to 31st August in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP challenging the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The appeals were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Social Democratic Party SDP and Democratic Peoples Party DPP along with their candidates. But the DPP withdrew its appeal and it was struck out for lacking in merit. The court also awarded a cost of two hundred thousand naira against the party.

On the 4th of July 2020, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division affirmed the victory of Yahaya Bello in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state

In four separate unanimous judgment, the five-member panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro had dismissed appeals for lacking in merit.

The appeals dismissed were filed the PDP, SDP, Democratic People’s Party, and Actions Peoples Party.

Out of the four appellants, only three were able to file their appeals at the Supreme Court within the time stipulated by law.

Ovbiagele subsequently upturned Bello’s victory and ordered a rerun in the seven affected local government areas of the state. (NAN)