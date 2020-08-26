Nigeria’s polio eradication, a journey of leadership, hard work, commitment – Dr Shuaib

Nigeria’s Wild Polio Virus (WPV) eradication, a journey of leadership, hard work, passion and commitment.

Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), made this known on the agency’s verified account. @NphcdaNG.



The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the African Regional Commission for Certification of Polio Eradication (ARCC), an organ of the World Health Organization (WHO), accepted Nigeria’s Wild Polio Virus Free Documentation after 30 years.

Nigeria attained wild polio-free status after meeting all the criteria for certification, which include three years of non-detection of any wild poliovirus case in the country.

”The leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari and traditional leaders completed the success story.

”Achieving the eradication of the WPV is a story of triumph.



“Mr President vaccinated his grandchild in the public glare added value to the credibility of the vaccine. Many people took a cue and were prepared to have their own children immunized.

”The greatest life-changing moment towards polio eradication in Nigeria was when the agency began leveraging on technology.

He said that the agency made use of Geographic Information System (GIS), at the Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) to capture settlements and ensure that no child was left behind.

“Since bringing the traditional institution on board, the polio program grew in leaps and bounds. Learning what works and what doesn’t was critical,” he explained.

“By this milestone, we hope their families know their loved ones did not die in vain. We appreciate their selflessness and have them in our thoughts always,” he explained.

NAN, reports that with the certification, Nigeria has pulled out of other countries that were globally identified as wild polio-endemic countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan. (NAN)