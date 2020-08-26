SON warns against circulation of expired products

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in Adamawa has warned traders against sales of expired products due to its health implications.

Mr Sunday Galadima, the state’s Coordinator of the organisation, gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Yola on Wednesday.

Galadima noted that expired products portend negative health implications, hence the need for people to be checking the expiration date when buying goods.

“You should be selling products that is of good quality, especially when it comes to the issue of expired products, you should not sale it to the customers.

“And the customers should also be conscious to check the products’ label to ensure that it is not expired before buying,” he said.

According to him, some people are patronising such products due to its cheaper price in spite of health implications.

He enjoined retailers to shun sales of such products by patronising certified dealers, warning that defaulting traders would be finalised.

The Coordinator called on the people to forward complaints to the Consumer Protection Organisation or the Organisation.

He added that this would help to reduce the rate of circulation of substandard products in the markets.

“You should always ensure that you are buying from certified dealers and follow the guidelines for effective usage, if you have complaint, report it, we will take it up and resolve the issue.”

Galadima disclosed further that the organisation had seized substandard products including agrochemicals in the state, adding that samples of the products were sent for examinations to ascertain its condition. (NAN)