FRSC in Delta denies alleged attack on driver by personnel

The Delta Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has denied allegation that one of its marshals pushed down a driver from a moving vehicle on Wednesday in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a marshal in the command was beaten to comma by an angry mob on Wednesday for allegedly pushing down a driver in a bid to impound his vehicle.

The Sector Commander, Mr. Alphonsus Godwin, however told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Asaba that the wide spread allegation was untrue.

According to him, what happened on Wednesday was an unfortunate incident that underscored the challenges that FRSC marshals faced on daily basis trying to discharge their duties.

He said: “What happened on Wednesday shouldn’t have happened, but this is the challenges we face every day while trying to carry out enforcement

“In this case, the driver was being impounded because he was not on seat belt and could not provide a valid drivers licence and vehicle prticulars.

“So, the marshal got into the vehicle taking him to our office for impoundment, but rather than stop, he zoomed off with the marshal in the vehicle and there was a kind of scuffle between both men.”

The commander said the marshal however managed to stop the vehicle and both men got down from the vehicle.

He insisted that the marshal never pushed the driver down from the moving vehicle as was alleged.

The commander regretted that passers-bye and some drivers who witnessed the incident took side with the driver and swooped on the marshal, beating him to stupour.

“Imagine the driver, who was standing and watching as the mob attacked the marshal, suddenly fell down and fainted when he saw the FRSC rescue team and some police arrive the scene,” he said.

Godwin further stated that the FRSC rescue team however took the marshal and the driver to hospital.

He disclosed that the said driver, whom he said fell down and feigned dead to avoid arrest and impoundment of his vehicle, had since left the hospital.

According to Godwin, the driver was taken to the police station where his statement on the incident was documented on Thursday morning after he had left the hospital.

He said representatives from the plastic company where the driver worked had since visited the command over the incident.

The commander appealed to journalists to always ensure balance when reporting sensitive incidents to avoid steering up anger and distrust. (NAN)