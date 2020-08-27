Minister inaugurates committee on power ministry restructure

Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated a nine-man committee to restructure the ministry of power and the oversight function of its agencies for effective service delivery.

Inaugurating the committee, Mamman said that the committee was borne out of the need to create bonding and teamwork among relevant Departments, Units and strengthen oversight of the agencies.

He said that the restructuring of the ministry and agencies was a critical factor for achieving the ministry’s goals, objectives, and overall mandate.

The minister said “I believe that working as a team, we would excel and fulfil the mandate of the ministry.

Mamman said that the power sector was in the process of undergoing long term structural market reform and has gone through the first phase of privatisation with hope of unlocking investments and improving service delivery in the sector.

“It must be said that the exercise has not delivered the benefits envisaged as the sector is struggling with a number of critical challenges.

“This led the ministry to articulate a Policy Intervention Roadmap that specified five key areas to focus on in order to take corrective steps to reposition that sector on to a path of sustained growth as envisaged by the sector reforms.

“ In view of the foregoing, there is need to strengthen and harmonise all departments, units and agencies in a manner that will yield positive outcomes and overcome the institutional challenges that pose significant risk to the government’s overall strategy,’’ he said.

According to the minister, the committee is tasked with establishing the modalities that will inform implementation of the restructuring within the ministry’s relevant departments, units and oversight of its agencies.

The committee is to examine the existing functions of the departments in the ministry and streamline them to align with departmental mandates.

“Examine and streamline oversight functions of the agencies by the departments ensuring that the departments to oversee the agencies have the requisite level of administrative and technical knowledge and specialisation.

“Design a template for uniform oversight of the agencies; and make any other recommendations that would enhance the effective and efficient administration of the ministry and the agencies.“

On his part, the Minister of State Power, Mr Goddy Jedy–Agba, said that the restructuring was aimed at achieving sustainable, reliable, stable and affordable power supply in line with the mandate of the ministry.

“It is pertinent to note that it is our collective responsibility to improve service delivery of electricity services for the well being of every Nigerian, hence the need to work together in order to provide uninterrupted electricity,‘’ he said.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack said that the decision on the restructuring was taken out of the need to reposition the ministry.

She said that the restructuring would also align functions, programmes and projects of the various units for effective service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee has Walson-Jack as Chairman while Mrs Dafe Adesida, Director Human Resources will serve as Secretary. (NAN)