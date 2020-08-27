NUC approves 15 Postgraduate programmes for Kano Varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 15 Postgraduate programmes for Kano State University of Science and Technology, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shehu Alhaji, has said.

The vice chancellor disclosed this on Thursday at the handing over of a 3-floor postgraduate hostel constructed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the school premises in Wudil.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the postgraduate hostel contained 30 suites with modern facilities.

According to Alhaji, with this development, the university so far has 33 comprehensive and befitting postgraduate programmes.

“The new programmes are under the Faculty of Agriculture, Agricultural Technology, Computer and Mathematical Science, Art and Environmental science and Faculty of Science and Engineering,” he said.

Alhaji said the approval by the NUC and the gesture of the CBN would go a long way in improving the learning atmosphere of the postgraduate school.

He added that the university with over 800 postgraduate students had positioned itself to continue contributing toward the upliftment of the society.

He said that process was under way for the establishment of a College of Science, two other faculties and a teaching hospital.

The vice chancellor commended the NUC for the approval, and also the CBN for the construction of the hostel which was initiated when the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi was CBN governor.

He said another project embarked by the CBN in the school premises, the Faculty of Science, comprising eight departments would soon be completed.

He assured the CBN that the university would make proper use of the edifice and ensure its proper maintenance.

Earlier, CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefele said that the project was aimed at enriching the skills and knowledge base of students and staff, to develop and strengthen human capital.

Represented by the CBN Controller in Kano, Mr Aliyu Abdulkadir, Emefele said the Faculty of Science building under construction was a massive structure with two floors.

He said it would accommodate eight departments, offices, classrooms and 250 capacity lecture theatre, among others. (NAN)