President Buhari congratulates Nigerian who emerged Minister Canada

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Nigerian born Kaycee Madu, appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the Government of Alberta, in Canada.

Madu makes history as the first African born provincial Minister in Canadian history, and is also the Provincial Secretary and Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta.

President Buhari describes the honour as “landmark and historic,” saying it once again pedestals people of Nigerian descent as go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life.

The President says as the first Black Justice Minister and Solicitor-General in Canada, Madu has written himself into history books, and urges Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to remain good Ambassadors of their country.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

August 27, 2020