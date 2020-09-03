COVID-19: Nationwide Curfew Now 12a.m. to 4a.m. – PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has adjusted the curfew from 12 midnight through 4a.m. as it continued the gradual easing of lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The National Coordinator, PTF on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu,disclosed this during the PTF briefing on COVID-19 at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday.

Aliyu, however, explained that people on essential service and travellers returning from abroad were exempted from the curfew.

“I will first of all start with general movement. We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4a.m. nationwide effective from 12:00 tonight.

“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that may be returning from abroad,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the PTF, following the lifting of the lockdown occasioned by the pandemic, had on May 4, 2020, imposed a nationwide curfew from 6p.m. to 8a.m.

Also in June, the PTF reduced the nationwide curfew from 10p.m. to 4a.m. in a bid to limit social interactions and reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.