Buratai, Uzodimma charge Regimental Sergeant Majors on professionalism, discipline

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has urged Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSM) in the Nigerian Army to imbibe the spirit of competence, discipline and professionalism in their duties.

Buratai gave the charge in Owerri on Monday at the opening ceremony of a four-day Nigerian Army Regimental Sergeant Majors Convention (RSM) 2020 with theme “Regimentation as an Instrument of Professionalism: The Role of the RSM”.

Buratai, represented by Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Policy and Planning, NIgerian Army, described the convention as important training scheme and enjoined the RSMs to give the training their utmost attention.

He said the training was to further equip the participants to serve their role as custodians of discipline and professionalism in the Nigerian Army, urging them to feel free to express their views on how best to inculcate discipline in the force.

The COAS commended the state Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, and the people of Imo for hosting the convention and plegded the determination of his officers and men to continually secure the territory and intergrity of the nation.

He advised the participants to share their knowledge and experiences with younger officers as a way of helping them to progress successfully in their career.

In his goodwill message, Uzodinma said that effective leadership, loyalty, selfless service, integrity and discipline on the part of officers of the Nigerian Army were paramount for the achievement of a continued peace and unity in the country.

He commended the Nigerian Army for choosing Imo as the host for the convention and for their role in the relative peace enjoyed so far in the state.

He said that the theme of the convention was apt and instructive as it expressed the determination of the army to be more professional in the discharge of their duties, adding that discipline was needed in the attendance and maintenance of peace.

Uzodimma called on the army to endeavour to end the insurgency in the North East so that people in the area could go about thier lawful duties without fear of molestation and intimidation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, onbehalf of his government, pledged his continued support to the army and other security agencies in the state in the discharge of their security roles.

Earlier in his address, Major Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, said the theme of the event was designed to equip participants with requisite knowledge to adequately perform their roles, enhance their capacity and promote professionalism in the Nigerian Army.

He said the convention was also to build the competence of regimental sergeant majors on entrenchment of regimentation and professionalism to ensure effective administration and functioning of all formations and units in the Nigerian Army.

He described a regimental sergeant major as the custodian and repository of unit regimentation as well as the most effective link between officers and soldiers.

Adegboye said the theme of the convention was carefully chosen to re-emphasize the importance of regimentation as the bedrock of professionalism in any military.

According to him, the importance of training cannot be overemphasised as the Nigerian Army is continously engaged in array of operations across the country, adding that the success of the operations demanded high level of discipline from troops which should be products of regimentation.

“It is pertinent therefore, to re-emphasize that the COAS vision which is “to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles” cannot be attained without a professional and highly regimented crop of RSMs who are ready and willing to effectively discharge their responsibilities at all times,” he said.

He called on the paticipants to plan, at the convention, on how best they could perform their roles at different levels in the interest of the Nigerian Army and the country at large.

A lecture titled “RSMs in the Nigerian Army: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”, was delivered by Maj. Gen. Stevenson Olabanji.

NAN reports that the high point of the occasion was the presentation of plagues and survenirs to Gov. Uzodimma, the COAS, and other dignitaries.

Directors, Deputy Directors and Commanders of 82 Enugu Division, Commander Quick and Response Squad, senior military officers ( serving and retired), Heads of Paramilitary Agencies and traditional rulers were at the convention. (NAN)