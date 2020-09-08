Canoe accident: Gov Bagudu pays condolence visit to families of 8 drowned victims

(NAN)Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has paid a condolence visit to the families of eight people who died in a canoe accident in Rugar Geheru village of Jaga Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight people including women and children drowned in when the canoe they were travelling in capsized at Tungar-Gegero.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media to Gov. Bagudu, said that the governor was accompanied on the visit by his Commissioner of Finance, Ibrahim Augie and other government officials.

“He prayed Allah to forgive the deceased, grant them Aljannat Firdaus, and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.