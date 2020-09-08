FRSC, DPR collaborate to curb tanker crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has restated commitment to collaborating with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in the prevention of road tanker crashes on the country’s highways.

FRSC’s Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, made the commitment during a Working Visit to the DPR office, Victoria Island in Lagos on Monday.

“The major challenge on the road today are the wet cargoes, that is, the tankers carrying petroleum products, and dry cargoes, which are the containers falling frequently on the road.

“We really need a strong technical collaboration; our philosophy is that if there is a problem, we get to the root of the problem before we can tackle it.

“That is why we are here to seek for this assistance to work together, ” he said.

Oyeyemi said there was need to carry out a lot of preventive measures, including putting in the technical expertise, where the DPR became very critical.

According to him, the standards required before the tankers can be loaded at the various tank farms should be complied with.

“Also, in the course of giving them permit, the standards in place should be inspected and an application confirmed.

“If they are all put in place, our roads will be much more safer.”

The Corps Marshal said that key areas of possible operational collaboration include retraining of drivers and assistants in handling loading and unloading of products.

He said that there was need for extension of culpability and sanction for loading of deficient trucks to depot operators.

“There is need for periodic interface between DPR and FRSC to review and fine-tune implementation strategies, ” Oyeyemi said.

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer, DPR Mr Sarki Auwalu, said that the DPR, in March, 2020, inaugurated the Minimum Industry Safety Training for Downstream Operators, as part of efforts to enhance safety.

Auwalu said that the training for the tanker drivers aimed at recognising and preventing the hazards associated with handling of petroleum products.

“The training also involves safe driving strategy and procedure of handling accidents and emergency, vehicle parking, servicing and security,” he said. (NAN)