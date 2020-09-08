Search
Gov. Bagudu appoints Chairmen for 11 commissions, agencies

Suleiman IdrisSeptember 8, 2020 6:46 am 0

Birnin Kebbi, Sept. 2, 2020 (NAN) Kebbi Governor Atiku Bagudu, has approved the appointment of Chairmen for 11 commissions and agencies in the state.
A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Malam Yahaya Sarki, in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday,  said that the appointment was contained in a document released by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri.
“Those appointed are, Alhaji Garba Birnin Tudu as member House of Assembly Service Commission; Alhaji Muhammad Dantani, the Chairman of State Direct Labour Agency; Alhaji Ibrahim Bawa- Kamba, the Chairman of Contributory Pension Board;  Alhaji Ayuba Illo, the Chairman of Community and Social Development Support Program (CSDP) and Alhaji Hamza Abubakar-Musa, the Chairman of State Housing Corporation.
“Others include, Alhaji Muhammad Gado-Marafa, as the Chairman of Health Insurance Scheme; Alhaji Umar Sarkin- Shanu as the Chairman of Law Reform Commission;  Prof. Khaleed Jega as the Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board; Alhaji Umar Kambaza, as the Chairman of State Pension Board.
“Others are, Alhaji Abubakar Nayaya as the Chairman of Local Government Service Commission and Alhaji Zailani Muhammed-Yauri, as the Chairman of Kebbi Home Savings and Loans /Micro Finance Bank.”
He said that all the appointments took immediate effect.(NAN)
