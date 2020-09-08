Gov. Bagudu appoints Chairmen for 11 commissions, agencies
Birnin Kebbi, Sept. 2, 2020 (NAN) Kebbi Governor Atiku Bagudu, has approved the appointment of Chairmen for 11 commissions and agencies in the state.
A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Malam Yahaya Sarki, in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, said that the appointment was contained in a document released by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri.
“Those appointed are, Alhaji Garba Birnin Tudu as member House of Assembly Service Commission; Alhaji Muhammad Dantani, the Chairman of State Direct Labour Agency; Alhaji Ibrahim Bawa- Kamba, the Chairman of Contributory Pension Board; Alhaji Ayuba Illo, the Chairman of Community and Social Development Support Program (CSDP) and Alhaji Hamza Abubakar-Musa, the Chairman of State Housing Corporation.
“Others include, Alhaji Muhammad Gado-Marafa, as the Chairman of Health Insurance Scheme; Alhaji Umar Sarkin- Shanu as the Chairman of Law Reform Commission; Prof. Khaleed Jega as the Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board; Alhaji Umar Kambaza, as the Chairman of State Pension Board.
“Others are, Alhaji Abubakar Nayaya as the Chairman of Local Government Service Commission and Alhaji Zailani Muhammed-Yauri, as the Chairman of Kebbi Home Savings and Loans /Micro Finance Bank.”
He said that all the appointments took immediate effect.(NAN)
