Magistrate orders driver to sweep court premises for stealing

A Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered a 35-year-old driver, Ahmed Danladi, to sweep the court premises for two days for stealing.

The police charged Danladi, of No 44 Oran Street, Wuse Zone One, Abuja with a count of theft by servant.

The Chief Magistrate, Omolola Akindele ordered that the convict report to the court for two days to sweep the premises after he pleaded guilty to the offence. without the option of fine.

Earlier the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Samuel Joseph of the same address, reported the matter at Wuse Zone Three Police Divisional Headquarters on Sept. 1.

Ejike further said that the convict working as a driver to Joseph’s boss on the same date stole a cleaning machine, whose value was yet unknown and attempted to pass it to a scavenger over the fence.

The prosecutor said during the police investigation, the convict confessed to committing the offence.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 289 of the Penal Code Law. (NAN)