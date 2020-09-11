UBEB inaugurates sickbay facilitated by NGO in JSS Kurudu

The Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) on Friday inaugurated a sickbay, facilitated by the Queen Agnes Foundation,(QAF), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) for the Junior Secondary School (JSS) in Kurudu, Abuja.

Mr Bashir Abubakar, Deputy Director in charge of Academic Support Services, UBEB, while inaugurating the sickbay commended the NGO for constructing the sickbay.

Abubakar urged other NGOs and well-meaning Nigerians to take a cue from QAF and support other schools within the FCT.

“I represent FCT UBEB. We sincerely appreciate the NGO for coming to put the sickbay for our children.

“We are very happy and we welcome many more NGOs who are ready to partner with us so that we will assist and make sure that our children are getting what they are supposed to get.