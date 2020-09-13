Gov Sani-Bello eulogises Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar at 68 ,17th Anniversary on throne

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has eulogised the personality of the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar on his 68th birthday and 17th anniversary on his ascension to the throne as the 13th Etsu Nupe.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, the Governor described the Etsu Nupe as a true, loving and peaceful leader as well as a bridge-builder whose immense contributions to unity, peaceful coexistence and development of the society is not only reckoned with in the State, but in the country and beyond.

Governor Sani Bello who said Etsu Nupe is a gift from God to humanity, noted that the 17 years reign of Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar as Etsu Nupe have been positively impactful on his subjects considering the rapid transformation in the Nupe kingdom, adding that through his wide spread consultations and reach, he has been able to instill patriotism and understanding among the people in his domain as well as promote the cultural values of the Nupe speaking extraction in Nigeria.

The Governor also acknowledged the fatherly role of the traditional ruler and his wise counsel which the Governor said has continued to inspired many including the State government in its decision making and policy formulations to ensure good governance.

“You are a gift to the society, your reign as Etsu Nupe in the past 17 years has brought about peaceful coexistence and promoted the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe Kingdom.

I celebrate you and all that you represent on the throne. May your reign be long”, he said.

Governor Sani Bello also prayed God to grant the Monarch sound health and more wisdom as he continues to deliver efficient and rewarding leadership to the people of his domain.

Mary Noel-Berje,