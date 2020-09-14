Military airstrike hits bandits’ camp, kill scores in Zamfara

The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has destroyed another armed bandits’ camp in the Doumborou Forest area of Zamfara, killing scores of the bandits, the Defence Headquarters says.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the airstrike, which was executed on Sunday, was part of the new subsidiary Operation, tagged ‘WUTAN DAJI’ 2.

He said that the bandits eliminated in the air raid were said to belong to the gang led by the so-called ‘Dangote’.

According to him, the target was designated for attack after Intelligence indicated that ‘Dangote’ and some of his members, along with their logistics items and rustled livestock, had established a new camp at the southern edge of the Forest.

“The Air Component therefore dispatched an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“The attack aircraft engaged the target area scoring accurate hits and taking out several of the bandits, while some of their structures were seen engulfed in flames.

“Intelligence sources later revealed that several of ‘Dangote’s followers were neutralized in the airstrike. (NAN)