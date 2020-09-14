NAN MD vows to overhaul agency’s multimedia operations

Mr Buki Ponle, Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reaffirmed commitment to overhaul NAN multimedia operations under auspices of “NANBIZCOM” to boost revenue generation.

Ponle, who said this in his address during a meeting with the multimedia staff of the agency on Monday in Abuja, promised to prioritise the unit to promote productivity in NAN.

According to him, the agency is in a new era and therefore, implored the multimedia staff to key into modern operations to achieve targets.

Ponle said: “I implore you to tap into the new era, because we are scaling new operational heights and we are going to use the multimedia as our entry point.

“You can only be my friend if you work passionately and committed; we shall ensure that we provide you with modern equipment, to make your job easy.

“In terms of welfare, we will make sure you have all your entitlements within available resources when due, whenever there is money, there is no reason not to give you what you earn.

“ICT is the in-thing and we are going to tap into it to make the best of it; you will receive training locally.

“If possible, if we have to train you outside the country to get the best we will do it; we will do all we can within available resources at our disposal,” he said.

The MD promised to leverage on legacies of late Mrs Oluremi Oyo, a former MD of the agency, while urging the staff to always be factual and show empathy in their reportage.

He explained that the agency would work closely with relevant organisations to train its staff and to promote efficiency in the organisation.

He, however, reiterated plans to do everything within the ambit of his administration to overhaul the transportation system for staff of the agency and also empower them to be more productive.

Responding, the Head of Multimedia, Mr Felix Ajide, expressed appreciation for Mr Ponle’s plans to prioritise the multimedia unit and assured the MD of the staff support to achieve desired goals.

He described the Multimedia unit as an important arm of the agency, saying more needed to be done through investment in the unit to maximise its potentials.

“We were asked to make some input into the budget department which includes drones, cameras and virtual studios to serve multipurpose, and that will go a long way toward repositioning NAN.

“We have 40-clients from television stations and currently about 10 of the paid; on photo we have 75-clients and we have 35 radio station clients, who are receiving from us every day.

“Whenever they have a need, they come and we cannot afford to fail them,” Ajide said.

Ponle, a former Assistant Editor-in-Chief of the agency from 2001 to 2007, rose to the rank of Deputy Editor-in-Chief and later became Managing Editor and Director of the agency in 2011 till his retirement in 2013. (NAN)