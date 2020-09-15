Gombe to conduct LGs polls in December – Commission

(NAN) Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC), is set to conduct Local government polls on Dec. 19, says the commission’s chairman, Alhaji Saidu Awak.

During the programme for the issuance of notice of Poll/Conduct of LGs elections in Gombe to political parties in the state on Thursday, Awak said GOSIEC had given the mandatory 90 days notice.

“For us, it is actually 101 days notice of poll to all interested political parties which want to participate in the polls,” he said.

He called on all the political parties to conduct their primaries within the timeframe.

He further assured all stakeholders that the commission would organise free, fair and transparent elections come December.

Awak said copies of the election guidelines, notice of polls, timetable and nomination forms would be issued to all the political parties.

He thanked Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State for providing the environment conducive for the take-off of events.

Also, the Speaker, Gombe State House of Assembly, Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, called for peaceful conduct of the election.

Ibrahim pledged the Assembly’s support for free and fair elections.

“As representatives of the people, whatever it will take to have a free, fair and credible election in December, we will do,” he said.

Thie Speaker commended Gov. Yahaya for strengthening democratic process at the local government levels to fast-track development at the grassroots.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that representatives of security agencies and political parties in the state were present at the issuance of notice of Poll/Conduct. (NAN)