MAAUN donates 60-seater bus to Federal University Dutsinma

The Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (MAAUN) has donated a 60-seater bus to the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), its Public Relations Officer, Mr Ali Kakaki has said.

Kakaki said in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Kano that Prof. Adamu Gwarzo, MAAUN’s President and Founder presented the vehicle to the university in Dutsinma on Sunday.

He said that Gwarzo who was represented by Dr Aliyu Haruna, a staff of the University, said the gesture was to facilitate the movement of staff and students of the university.

“This donation is borne out of our university’s effort to promote learning in our sister institution.

“Our commitment to support and collaborate with the FUDMA is to enable it to achieve the objectives for which it was established,” Kakaki quoted him as saying.

The university’s spokesman also said that FUDMA’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Bichi who took delivery of the bus described the gesture as commendable.

“On behalf of the university, I receive the keys to this vehicle. We shall ensure good use of it, I must say that this is commendable.

“I commend the management of MAAUN for its continued support to our university, we shall ensure the sustenance of this synergy in the interest of learning and education development in Nigeria,” he quoted him as saying.(NAN)