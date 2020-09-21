Northern Governors mourn Emir of Zazzau

The Northern Governors Forum has described the death of the Emir of Zazzau , Alhaji Shehu Idris ,who died at the age of 84, as painful.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos, condoled with his family, the people of Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State and the nation for the big loss.

“The late Emir lived a very productive life and represented the virtues of truth, service and honesty in his 45 years on the throne.

“His leadership and goodwill attracted enormous development to the Emirate and also improved the living standards of his people.

“He connected easily with people from all parts of the country and offered wise counsel to Governments at all levels. He will surely be missed,” he said.

Lalong said the Northern Governors benefited from the counsel and knowledge of the royal father, who promoted unity, peace and security of the region and the nation.

He prayed God to grant him eternal rest.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emir who ascended the Zazzau throne on Feb. 8,1975, died on Sunday Morning.(NAN)