Sani Bello Saddened By The Demise Of Emir Of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed shock and is saddened by the death of the Emir of Zazzau and Chairman Kaduna State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr. Shehu Idris (CFR).

The Governor, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel-Berje, described the demise of the Royal Father as a collosal loss to the Northern region in particular, and country in general.

Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum showered eulogies at the deceased Emir describing him as a leader, statesman, philanthropist, and a pillar that has, for decades, championed the course of peace, unity and development of his domain, Kaduna State and the country as a whole.

He commiserated with the entire Northern Traditional Rulers, Government and people of Kaduna State, the Zazzau Emirate, the immediate family members and close associates of the late Monarch and urged them to take solace in the fact that “it is from Allah we came, and unto Him we shall all return”.

The North Central Governors Forum Chairman prayed Allah to grant the soul of late Emir of Zazzau eternal rest, accommodate him in Jannatul Firdausi and give the family members the fortitude to bear the inevitable death.

The late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji (Dr.) Shehu Idris died at the 44 Army Referral Hospital, Kaduna on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the age of 84, after a brief illness.

Late Alhaji (Dr.) Shehu Idris (CFR) was the 18th Emir of Zazzau. The Monarch spent 45 years on the throne which he ascended to in 1975.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary to Governor of Niger State.