Gov. Lalong celebrates Rochas @ 58

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated the former Governor of Imo, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, on his 58th birthday.

Lalong, in a congratulatory message issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Tuesday in Jos, described Okorocha as compassionate.

He said the former governor was a kind and pragmatic politician who had deployed his resources and opportunities in life to serving the people.

He said Okorocha had endeared himself to the poor and vulnerable across the country, through his acts of generosity and sacrifices even before he got into public office.

The governor noted the contributions of the celebrant to the growth and development of Nigeria’s democracy, as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) through his commitment and consistency with the truth.

He particularly commended Okorocha’s contributions to the development of Plateau in both economic, education and other sectors, saying he had continued to maintain his affinity with the State which he considers his home.

While wishing him well, Lalong urged Okorocha not to be deterred by challenges in the task of nation building, as his wealth of experience and knowledge would continue to be required. (NAN)