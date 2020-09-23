Governor Abubakar Sani Bello Says The Demise Of Emir Of Zazzau Has Created A Vaccum

Chairman North Central Governors Forum Governor Abubakar Sani Bello says the death of Emir of Zazzau Dr Shehu Idris has indeed created a vacuum that can only be filled by Almighty Allah.

The Chairman of the Forum stated this during the 3 days firdau prayer for the repose of the soul of the late Emir of Zazzau.

Governor SANI Bello noted that the deceased was one of the oldest Emir in the Northern Nigeria who was of great value to the region.

He prayed Allah to continue to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest, while praying for the peace and progress of Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State, Northern Nigeria and the Country in general.

The North Central Governors Forum Chairman was at the 3days firdau prayer of the late Emir with his counterparts from Ekiti, Jigawa and Plateau States as well as highly placed dignitaries including the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olushegun Obasonjo.

Mary Noel-Berje

Cheif Press Secretary to Governor of Niger State.