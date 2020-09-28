26 firms get SON MANCAP certificates in Anambra

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), on Saturday issued the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Certificate (MANCAP) certificate to 26 manufacturing companies in Anambra.

Mr Farouk Salim, Director General of SON, while presenting the certificates to the deserving firms said certification and safety were of utmost importance especially now that the country was coming out of lockdown.

Salim, who was represented by Olalekan Omoniyi, coordinator of SON in Anambra said the organisation would not relent in making goods produced in Nigeria globally competitive by effectively ensuring that the companies conform to best standards.

“We are determined to assure the world and indeed Nigerians that made in Nigeria products from Anambra under the MANCAP, were manufactured following strict compliance to national standards safety and quality requirements.

“SON certification of these products from Anambra is a testimonial that they have satisfied the requirements of applicable national standards,”he said.

Salim called on the recipients to maintain the standard that earned them the certificates as any one that fell short would have his certificate withdrawn without hesitation.

He said that SON was also protecting indigenous firms by ensuring that the nation does not become a dumping ground for substandard foreign products.

The DG urged Nigerian importers to subject their products to SON’s assessment and approval while calling on the public to always look out for SON certification logo before buying.

The recipient companies were A-Z petroleum, Oyoyo petroleum, Jezco products, Seahorse Lubricants Portico Best Intl, Jenox Ind., Holy Ghost Adoration, Jocalis Aluminum, High Class Food, Ibeto Petroleum and KP beverages ltd.

Others were Citizens Chemical, Evepon Ind., E.C Ugwumba Concrete Ind, Anambra Rice Mill, Dollars Concrete, Samgoz Oil, MacDonald Ind., Zara Ind., Seeroof Aluminium, Pillar Pole ltd, Visa Petroleum Resource, Sunny Vespa and Tuca Technology ltd.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Mr Chinedu Akonanya, Managing Director of Dollars Concrete Industries thanked SON for its efforts at sanitising the Nigerian market.

Akonanya said low tension poles were crucial to infrastructure like electricity and safety to human lives, hence his decision to ensure that his products met industrial standard. (NAN)