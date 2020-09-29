[email protected] Anniversary Parade: Enhanced Security Measures Announced For Eagle Square

Ahead of the Parade to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary on Thursday, 1 Oct. 2020, measures have been put in place to further enhance security in and around the venue, Eagle Square, Abuja.

From midnight on Wednesday, 30 Sept. 2020, all routes leading to the Eagle Square will be blocked.

Consequently, Shehu Shagari Way, Ahmadu Bello Way, outward and inward-bound Airport Roads and adjoining roads will be blocked to traffic.

Also, the Federal Secretariat Complex will be evacuated by 2.00pm on Wednesday, 30 Sept. 2020, which means all workers within the precinct of the Eagle Square are expected to vacate their offices from that time.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed

Chairman, Branding/Media & Publicity Sub-Committee

Inter-Ministerial Committee on [email protected] Independence

Anniversary,

Abuja