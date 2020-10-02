NigeriaAt60: President Buhari Reviews National Parade

President Muhammadu Buhari today 1 October 2020 reviewed a national Parade in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary. The President who inspected the colourful military parade, comprising of personnel from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Airforce and the Nigeria Police, also signed the Anniversary Register, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Dignitaries that graced the ceremony include: Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Johnathan, former head of state, Gen Yakubu Gowon, Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Speaker House of Representatives, Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko.

Others were Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), and his counterparts from other ministries, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. Also traditional rulers, the clergies, and members of the Diplomatic Corps, among other dignitaries were in attendance.

Other activities featured during the anniversary parade were March past by paramilitary organizations, Nigerian Legion, Nigerian Labour Congress and members of the National Youth Service Corps. Also featured were combined Service colour patrol, silent drill, Mass Band and cultural performance as well as aerial display by military aircraft. The traditional three hearty cheers and the national salute (firing of 21 Artillery volleys) were witnessed at the occasion.

It is pertinent to note that this year’s Independence Anniversary with the theme “Together” will be celebrated for a whole year which is expected to end in September 2021.