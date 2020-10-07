Governor Sani Bello Congratulates Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli As New Emir Of Zazzau

The Chairman North Central Governors Forum, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated the new Emir of Zazzau Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, the Governor said he believes the new Emir of Zazzau will bring to bear his experiences and exposure in the discharge of his duties.

The North Central Governors Forum Chairman also expressed optimism that the new traditional ruler of Zazzau will be a good custodian of traditional values and rich heritage of Zazzau dynasty.

Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli is the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds late Dr. Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, 2020.

Nuhu Bamalli is the first Emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi

Until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar. He was a permanent commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission.

The Emir also worked in banking industry as Executive Director and later as an acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation. He was a staff of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency before becoming head of Human Resources at MTel, the mobile communications arm of the old Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL).

Born in 1966, Nuhu Bamalli studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He holds a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University.

He is also a fellow on Conflict Resolution of the University of New York, United Kingdom (UK).

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary to Governor of Niger State.