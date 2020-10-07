Prison Decongestion: Kano Government Complies With Presidential Directive

Kano state government has facilitated the release of scores of prison inmates in compliance with Presidential directives on decongestion of Correctional centers.



This is even before the advent of Covid 19, which necessitated social distancing measures to reduce the spread of the virus, which is transmitted by air droplets.

The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this when he received the new Controller of Correction, Kano State Command, Alh. Sulaiman T. Sulaiman who paid him a visit.

“Through our committee on Prerogative of Mercy, we are adhering to the presidential directive on decongestion of Correctional centers. During festive seasons like Sallah, I personally visit the Correctional Centers to oversee the release of prisoners especially those whose penalties are fines”, he stated.

Dr. Ganduje further stated that his administration has made provision for donation of starter kits to support inmates who had acquired skills in the Correctional Centers, so that they can fend for themselves as soon as they regain their freedom.

“This is in addition to transport fare for each released inmate as part of effort to promote social re-integration. It is our hope that these efforts will assist in making them responsible members of the society”.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for constructing a mega Correctional Center in the outskirts of Kano city, announcing that the state government had already paid compensation for land acquired for the project.

The governor, however, stressed the need for the Nigeria Correctional Service to mount pressure on the Federal Government to ensure speedy completion and commissioning of the project in view of its importance.

Gov. Ganduje, who highlighted the pivotal role of Correctional Centers in information gathering and security management, requested the new State Controller of Correction to participate actively as a member of the State Security Council.

Ameen K. Yassar

Director – General, Media and Public Relations,