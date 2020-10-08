Digitization oF Civil Service is Uttermost Priority- HOS

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan has accorded digitalised Civil Service a priority in the ongoing reforms by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. This, she stated is a necessity for Public Service in the 21st century global economy.

Dr Yemi-Esan made this declaration during her paper presentation on “Digitalised Civil Service and National Development” to Course 29 participants of the National Defence College, Nigeria on Tuesday, 6th October, 2020, in Abuja.

She said it is globally recognized that development is essential to the sustenance and growth of any nation. It is also generally accepted that when citizens have access to qualitative life, the country is classified as developed.

The HoS noted that since independence in 1960, Nigeria had explored four 5-year development plans, one structural adjustment programme, two 3-year rolling plans, four visions and strategies. However, none of the previous national developmental strategies has accorded uttermost priority to digitisation as the most recent Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Dr Yemi-Esan acknowledged that Nigeria’s industrial policy must be linked to a digital-led strategy for growth and affirmed that Government has already digitalised some of its administrative processes which are functioning very well. These include but not limited to: Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS); Whistle Blowing Portal; Open Treasury Portal; The Integrated Payroll & Personnel Information System.

She said it is most gratifying to inform that the aforementioned initiatives by government have resulted in huge savings for the country which can be channelled towards funding other critical sectors of the economy thereby contributing to national development.

The Commandant, National Defence College, Rear Admiral Makanju M. Kadiri, in his vote of thanks appreciated the transformational drive of the Head of Service. He said that the vision of the Head of Service of the Federation will go a long way to improve service delivery to Nigerians.

Christopher Obi