Repairs on Murtala Muhammed Bridge: FG Assures of Timely Completion

The Federal Government has assured road users that the repairs on Murtala Muhammed Bridge along Kotonkarfe-Lokoja road will be completed on schedule despite the challenges caused by the corona virus and the rise in the tide of the River Niger.

The assurance was given by the Director of Highways and Bridges in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Engineer Emmanuel Adetunji Adeoye who was at the site to access the progress of work on the bridge.

Engineer Adeoye stated that although the contract was awarded on the 10th of March, 2020 but due to the Covid 19 pandemic, work commenced on the 11th of May, 2020 and the work is expected to be completed by 10th May, 2022.

He appealed to the public to show understanding and be patient as Government was committed to the repair of the bridge. “My appeal to road users to be patient and know that government is committed to the repair of the bridge.” He advised people to follow the instructions of the security personnel on ground so as to enjoy free flow of traffic.

The representative of the Contractor Engineer Ebenezer Princewill stated that the company, Hallekem Limited is prepared to deliver the contract within schedule as long as funds are provided. On local content, he added that available local materials are being used, while most of the workers are from within the area.

He further stated that, people are been trained within the community on the project. “We are also empowering the youths and have employed about thirty Nigerians for the job.”

Boade Akinola

Director Press and Public Relations