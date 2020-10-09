Human Rights Commission Pledges To Take Human Rights To Doorsteps Of Every Nigerian

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission Tony Ojukwu Esq said the Commission is determined to take human rights to the door step of every Nigerian by expanding its network through innovative ideas.

Ojukwu who started this during a courtesy visit to CHI LIMITED in Lagos said human rights violation still abound in most communities especially with the practice of obnoxious culture which contravane human norms and standards in modern civilization.

He said the Commission is currently partnering with Pillars of Hope Initiatives in Africa (POHAI) to carry out an advacacy through television drama titled “silent prejudice”. He said the drama seeks to project the ills associated with the practice of OSU caste system, a practice which he discribes as inimical to human rights.

He called on the management of the Company to help sponsor the program saying Chi which is a product of Coca-Cola is a house hold name therefore sponsoring a television series which has a very high percentage of viewers both at home and abroad will no doubt take human rights awareness to most homes as well as add credibility to the company.

In his response, the MD of Chi Ltd Mr Roy Deepanjan said the company is willing to partner with the Commission as such partnership will not only make them credible but will improve their operations.

He said “if you are in a climate of peace your business will thrive better and Chi is determined to take care of both customers and its staff by way of Mainstreaming Human rights better in its operations.

He pledged a strong commitment to partner with the Commission in providing nutritious youghurt and other drinks to the children of IDPs in the North East saying that Chi is already doing this through its Nurture the Child initiative.

He said one of their humanitarian services is to cater for the nutritious needs of the indegent children. “we are there to serve humanity and we are privileged to be present in almost every part of the world except North Korea and Seria where Coca-Cola is not present.

He said Chi holds human rights at high esteem which is why we have a work ethics and we are audited every year.

Speaking further Mr. Roy pointed out that the Company has not dismissed any of its staff in the past 10 years he has served the company and this to him is an indication of not exposing the staff to any form of human rights which could impede on the fulfillment of their rights.

