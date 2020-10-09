Kano State Agropastoral Development Project To Upgrade Dawanau Grains Market

Kano State AgroPastoral Development Project is to invest in infrastructure development at Dawanau International Grains market, in Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano state.

The market, widely acknowledged as West Africa’s largest grains market has many infrastructural challenges threatening its long term prosperity as an economic entity.

Consequently, the project intends to provide drainages, roads, toilets, a market information system, mosque, offices and a conference room at the market. Also to be provided are electricity and a Police outpost for enhanced security.

The State Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad revealed this during the proposal opening for Design and Supervision Consultancy for the market infrastructure development, on Friday, at the Project office, in Kano.

“The market attracts grains merchants from across West Africa yet, it has infrastructure deficiency. Infrastructure is key to market development. So we want to provide modern efficient and reliable infrastructure that will facilitate movement of goods and services”.

In addition, the Project Coordinator announced that KSADP would support special training on grain handling for Dawanau market commodity associations to improve quality and safety of commodities that go into international markets.

“We plan to provide intensive special trainings to Dawanau commodity marketers in the areas of grains handling, use and handling of pesticides and use of PIC bags as well as mycotoxin contamination, to support the Federal Government’s effort of zero rejection of our exported agricultural commodities”, he stated.

Mycotoxin contamination of food is an ongoing global concern as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations states that at least 25 percent of the world’s food crops are contaminated with mycotoxins, at a time when the production of agricultural commodities is barely sustaining the increasing population.

Meanwhile, five companies have indicated interest to provide the Design and Supervision Consultancy for the market infrastructure development for the Dawanau market, under National Competitive Bidding.

Ameen K. Yassar

Project Communication Specialist

9th October, 2020