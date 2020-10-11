Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Pantami Represents President Buhari at Foundation Laying Ceremony of Proposed Global University

On the directive of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM was in Hadejia, Jigawa State to represent Mr President at the Foundation Laying Ceremony of AS-Salam Global University.

His Excellency, President Buhari serves as the special guest of honour, at the event, while the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar serves as the chairman of the occasion.

Also present at the gathering include the Host Governor of the State, His Excellency, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru, the Governors of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina and Kano States and past governors of Zamfara State,

The groundbreaking events also had the presence of legislative members, traditional rulers, religious leaders top government personnel, philanthropist, among others.

Dr Pantami, a strong advocate of digital literacy and skills, indigenous content development and also the champion of the Digital Nigeria project, is expected to bring his experience and vision in ensuring the institution reflects the 21st-century higher institution of learning.