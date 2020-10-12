President of the Senate, Dr. Lawan Meets ASUU

Earlier today, President of the Senate waded into the disputes between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government over the enrollment on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and other outstanding issues.

The meeting was to explore further how the Senate and indeed the National Assembly could intervene to resolve the issues that were yet outstanding so that universities which has been under lock and key as a result of the strike action by the union can be called off and our students can return to school.

“We really don’t need this kind of situation where our Universities are shut. Our children are the victims of this.” Lawan

“Therefore, the government and ASUU ought to find a common ground for our institutions, particularly our Universities to open and of course, offer the kind of services that are expected of our Universities.”

Dr. Lawan add, government cannot expect to have it all it’s way and I believe that ASUU shouldn’t expect it to be that everything it asked for must be given.

“Our situation today is something that everyone knows what it is. It’s a very stressful economic situation and I believe that government is supposed to even, within this kind of situation, play its own part. It’s obligations must be redeemed within the confine of what we can do.”

“This is to say that we have to accommodate each other. The country must ensure that Universities remain open and functioning because it doesn’t serve anybody any good when the Universities are shut.”

ASUU has shared with President of the Senate the product of their invention which they prefer as an alternative to IPPIS. We will ensure that we immediately find a middle ground so that our schools can reopen.