Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami Directs NIMC to Focus on Digital ID

The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM has directed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to shift its focus from producing plastic identity cards for Nigerians to the provision of “Digital ID” for all Nigerians.

The Honourable Minister stated that Digital ID is key to promoting a Digital Economy for a Digital Nigeria.

The Minister gave the marching order today while receiving briefing from the management of the commission, led by it’s Director General, Engr Aliyu Aziz Abubakar, following the official handover of the commission to the supervision of the ministry.

The focused, result-oriented Minister, Dr Pantami reiterated the importance of the commission in the Digital Nigeria project, asserting that, Broadband Penetration, Digital ID, Smart Phones and Virtual Bank Accounts are the key ingredients of a Digital Economy.

“We will work hard to ensure we bring NIMC back on track to deliver efficient services to Nigerians”, Dr Pantami said.

Adding that ” I will continue to meet with you weekly until I am certain the performance of the commission is enhanced efficiently and also effective services are delivered to Nigerians”.