President Buhari nominates Lauretta, three others as INEC Commissioners

President Buhari has nominated Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, his Special Assistant on Social Media for screening and confirmation as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representing Delta State.

This was contained in a letter read at the plenary by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Others nominated for confirmation as National Commissioners of INEC are: Prof. Mohammed Sani representing Katsina; Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti) and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa)

According to the President, the nomination was pursuant to Paragraph 14 of part 1F of the First Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.