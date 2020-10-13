President Buhari nominates Lauretta, three others as INEC Commissioners
President Buhari has nominated Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, his Special Assistant on Social Media for screening and confirmation as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representing Delta State.
This was contained in a letter read at the plenary by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.
Others nominated for confirmation as National Commissioners of INEC are: Prof. Mohammed Sani representing Katsina; Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti) and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa)
According to the President, the nomination was pursuant to Paragraph 14 of part 1F of the First Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.
