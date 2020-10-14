Humanitarian Affairs Minister Commiserate With Lagos Building Collapse Victims

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq commiserates with the victims of the building collapse which occurred on Sunday at Lagos Island on Sunday 11th October, 2020 at about 17:40hrs.

She also sent a condolence message to the victims of the Gas Explosion which occurred last week at Baruwa Alimosh, Alimosho Area of Lagos State on Thursday 8th October, 2020.

The Ministry reiterates her readiness to render support to Nigerians in crisis situations and ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and prevention. She urged the populace to be vigilant and adhere strictly to safety measures to avert future and similar fire disasters.

According to the news, four persons died while eight others were injured in the collapsed three story building that is under construction in the area.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokes person Mr. Nosa Okunbor confirmed the incident and said the cause of the collapsed building is yet to be ascertained, but efforts are going on by LASEMA and other responders towards salvaging the situation.

The news stated that a total of 8 people (all males) have been extricated alive by LASEMA Response Team and other stakeholders , and have been attended to and transferred to the Hospital for medical attention at the Lagos Island General Hospital.

Furthermore, the losses recorded in the collapsed building by LASEMA, stated that four people (3 males and 1 female) have been so far recovered dead and handed over to SEHMU at the incident scene.

According to the news, the gas tanker explosion occurred at 5:40 a.m. when a LPG tanker was discharging at the Best Roof Plant Station in the area.

Providing an update on the explosion, Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said three persons were rescued while five bodies were recovered from the explosion.

Enumerating the losses recorded in the explosion, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said some buildings and property worth millions of naira were affected.

Adeyemo Felicia

ChieF Information Officer

For: Deputy Director Information

October 12, 2020