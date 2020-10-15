Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Pantami Commissions ICT Innovation Hub

In line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami was at the Federal University Kashere (FUK), Gombe State to officially commission the ICT Innovation Hub donated to the institution by the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, facilitated by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The IT centre is aimed at enhancing Digital Literacy and Skills, fostering the growth of ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship, enhance research and learning, among others.

In his remarks during the brief ceremony, the Honourable Minister, Dr Pantami reiterated the importance of skills development, stressing that in today’s global world, most corporate organisation are searching for talents and skills rather than paper qualifications.

The Minister said, “there is a need to bridge the gap between the academia and industry to be able to produce potential employers and not potential employees after graduation”.

Dr Pantami stated that this informed the decision to deploy 3 ICT Innovation Hubs in the University of Port-Harcourt, Lagos and Gombe in the last 10 months.

Pantami commended the management of the university for steering the institution in the right direction.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Alhassan Mohammed Gani commended the visionary leadership of Dr Pantami, describing him as an honest individual with a vision to move Nigeria forward.