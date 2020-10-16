Buhari felicitates with Sen. Basheer Mohammed at 54

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, on his 54th birthday, October 16, 2020.

The President joins family members, friends, political and business associates of the former lawmaker in celebrating the auspicious moment, heralded by many years of service to the nation and humanity.

President Buhari congratulates Sen. Mohammed on his many achievements in business and politics, particularly his large heartedness in setting up Ladon Alheri Foundation, which has been funding projects in schools, constructing water boreholes in communities and sponsoring eye surgeries for the underprivileged.

The President commends the lawmaker’s advocacy for inclusive development, and willingness to always serve in positions that bring him closer to the people, and contribute to making lives better.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant Sen. Mohammed longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve the country.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)